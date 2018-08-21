Cost of new Lancashire County Council mobiles is too high

What is Lancashire County Council thinking of in offering new iPhone 7s to each of the 84 county councillors?

The lowest current price of this phone in the UK is £549 each.

If all the councillors take up the offer the gross cost would be over £46,000.

It has been reported that the councillors are being given “several” options to deal with the problems they may be having with the phones issued to them a year ago.

It is to be hoped that each of the councillors opt for a cheaper solution to any problem they may have with their existing phone.

At this time of pressure on local authority budgets and with council tax payers now receiving increases in annual charges, councillors should consider very carefully how the council spends tax-payers’ money. Spending other people’s money is simple!

In this instance, if they each ask themselves: would they spend £549 of their own money on a replacement to a one-year-old phone and the honest answer is ‘no’, as it almost certainly would be, the action they should take is self- evident.

Malcolm Fortnam

St Annes