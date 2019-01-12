Concern raised over missing Cleveleys man Dale

Police have launched an appeal over a 28 year old Cleveleys man who went missing yesterday.

Dale Scott, 28, was due to make an appointment but didn’t arrive, prompting concerns over his welfare.

He was last seen at around midday yesterday in Cleveleys.

He is described as white, of muscular build, with dark hair which has a grey patch at the back and was last seen wearing a khaki green coat, a black Adidas tracksuit with blue stripes and a blue t-shirt.

He had black trainers with a paint splatter design.

A police spokesman said: “Dale has links to Blackpool, the Fylde area and also Chester.

“If you have seen him, please call us urgently.”

Police can be contacted on (01253) 604326 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 774 of January 11th.