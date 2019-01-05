Coastguards rescue woman from sea at Blackpool.

Coastguard crews was called out to rescue a casualty from the sea off Blackpool last night.

It is believed two women fell from the sea wall into the water near to the Imperial Hotel, sparking a major alert involving two Coastguard teams, the RNLI and the police helicopter.

After a thorough search one woman was picked up by the Lytham and Blackpool Coastguard boat and transferred to an ambulance before being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Her condition is not known.

The second woman was later found safe and well on land.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "I can confirm that the Coastguard did retrieve someone from the sea off Blackpool either last night or in the early hours."

The Lytham and Blackpool Coastguard tweeted: "Called to assist @BlackpoolPolice with report of 2 people in the water near the Imperial Hotel.

"Team searched with @FleetwoodCG and helped 1 person into the care of @NWAmbulance.

"Shoreline search completed with @RNLIBlackpool @NPASBarton. Second person found safe inland."