Coastguards called out four times overnight to three missing people and one man in trouble in the water

HM Coastguard Fleetwood

Officers from Fleetwood and Lytham coastguards were first called at 7.45pm to reports of a missing person in the central beach area of Blackpool.

"Although this was in the middle of the Blackpool Illuminations switch on, the incident was quickly resolved," a spokesman said.

Then, shortly before 1am this morning, coastguards were called to reports of a missing person believed to be near the beach in the Chatsworth area of Fleetwood.

Officers carried out a search from the sea cadets base to Rossall, and the missing person was eventually found by Fleetwood area police.

The team was then called to a person in the water near North Pier, Blackpool.

A Blackpool RNLI lifeboat was launched and the person was spotted in the sea close to the station. He was walked to the beach and handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust.