Coastguard called to false alarm on river

The Fleetwood coastguard team was called to what turned out to be some grass floating on the River Wyre on Christmas Day.

Volunteers from Fleetwood Coastguard and Knott End were paged at around 1pm on Christmas Day by Holyhead Coastguard Operation Centre following a report of possible pollution 20m offshore in the mouth of the River Wyre.

Some of the coastguard team. Picture by Fleetwood Coastguard

However, it was found to be a ‘false alarm with good intent’, as the suspected pollution was probably just some grass, they said.

A Fleetwood Coastguard spokesman said: “It had to happen.

“Two minutes to 1pm on Christmas Day and the pagers went off!

“The team, along with our flank team Knott-End Coastguard Rescue Team were paged by Holyhead CGOC following a report of possible pollution.

“Following a good look through our binoculars, we decided that it was more than likely some grass that had been lifted further upstream by the exceptional high tides that we are having at the moment.

“The team was stood down at 2pm just in time to get back to our families and sit down for our Christmas dinners before the Queen’s Speech.