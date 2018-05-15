Club headliner uses music skills to award-winning comic effect

A top headline comedian will front next month’s Laugh Out Loud night at the Grand Theatre.

Christian Reilly, formerly part of the Perrier Award-winning show Otis Lee Crenshaw and the Black Liars, with comic/songster Rich Hall, is now bringing his solo show to the resort on Friday, June 1.

A spokesman said: “Christian uses his dynamic guitar and vocal skills to target histrionic rock bands, musical theatre and morose indie musicians.

“He recently wrote and performed for That Was Then This Is Now on Radio 2 as musical counterpart to Richard Herring and Emma Kennedy, as well as giving his improvisation skills an outing on Radio 2’s Jammin’.”

Also on the bill for the next monthly comedy club date are Allyson Smith and Danny Deegan.

Former school teacher Allyson hails from Canada is making her name in the UK where her ‘sassy stand-up and hilariously insightful commentary is going down a treat.’

“Danny often recounts some of his most memorable life moments in his shows such as the time he got arrested in Kuala Lumpur whilst traveling back from Australia, why he had to leave Australia in the first place and how he convinced his friend Rob he was on Operation Yewtree’s radar,” the spokesman added.

Doors 7.30pm for 8pm start. Tickets £17.50. Call 01253 290190 to book.