Chorley and Lancashire rugby ace hurt in nightclub attack is allowed home from hospital

A Lancashire rugby ace who was hospitalised after an assault outside a nightclub has been allowed to return home.

Joe Sharratt suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital after an incident in Manchester last weekend.

The 18-year-old previously played for Chorley Panthers and also represents Lancashire and England at Schoolboy level.

The teenager, who has recently signed with the St Helens Academy, was injured in the early hours of Sunday outside Factory nightclub in Manchester.

An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for anyone in the area at the time to get in touch.

Today, his club said he had been allowed to return home from hospital.

A club spokesman said: "Pleased to report that Joe Sharratt was released from hospital yesterday and has returned home.

"He will continue to be monitored by Salford Royal and will continue his treatment at the Hospital from Monday. We once again thank you all for your support."

Social media footage emerged earlier this week of bouncers attacking two men outside the Factory night.

A number of door staff has since been dismissed by club bosses.

Chief Inspector Cherie Buttle of Greater Manchester Police said: “We’re aware that there are a number of videos circulating on social media and I cannot stress how important it is that those with footage make contact with us.”