Chips ahoy for Harrowside crowned Blackpool’s best chippy!

They are the kings of the fryer!

Harrowside Chippy has been crowned Blackpool’s best chippy for the third year running in The Gazette’s annual competition.

A spokesman said: “I would like to say how proud we are to win the Blackpool Gazette Best Chippy Award for the third year running.

“Thank you to our loyal customers for their continued support week in week out and our loyal staff who work tirelessly and are totally dedicated to create the ultimate fish and chip experience with whom we couldn’t do this without.

“Thank-you to our local suppliers who go above and beyond to source the best product allowing us to produce the best quality fish and chips.”

Granada Fish Bar in North Albert Street Fleetwood, came second while Finesse Chippy in Dickson Road, was third.