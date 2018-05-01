Chilling scenes from a Titanic new production

The first UK tour of the dramatic musical telling of the Titanic tragedy heads to Blackpool this summer.

And the first images of the show have been revealed.

Niall Sheehy as Frederick Barrett in Titanic: The Musical

Titanic: The Musical comes to the Opera House in July, bringing to life the hopes and fears of those who set sail for a new life.

In the final hour of April 14 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and the ‘unsinkable ship’ slowly sank and 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

The show follows the passengers and crew of all classes on that fateful night.

Composer Maury Yeston is proud to have taken the real stories from passengers and crew aboard the historic ship, and to honour their memory in music.

“One of the things I wanted to show in Titanic is that it was a divisive world of class and structure where third class people would die in disproportional numbers and class division went down with that ship, ” he said.

“You lived, you died by what you were. The really important thing is to do honour to those who had dreams.

“They were aboard the ‘ship of dreams’, designed to be its own lifeboat but it failed.”

The show had its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse in 2013, and returned to the Charing Cross Theatre – to critical acclaim – in 2016, but this is the first time it has toured.

Director Thom Southerland returns, with many of his previous cast members on board once more including Alistair Barron, Greg Castiglioni, Simon Green, Claire Machin, Claire Marlowe, Philip Rham, Dudley Rogers and Judith Street.

- Titanic: The Musical, Opera House, Blackpool, July 9 to 14.