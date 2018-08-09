Cheating Hearts head for Steamer

This Friday, the Cheating Hearts return to Fleetwood for their only Steamer gig of the year .

The band have gone through several personnel changes since their formation in 1996 but have been held together by founder members Nick Cornall on keyboards and vocals and Tony Millidge on bass. New band members are Maria Brothers, guitar and vocals, James Gansley on vocals, guitar and mandolin and Ray Williams on drums.

“I think this in the best of all line-ups I’ve played since we formed in 1996,” said Nic Cornall, “Maria’s voice gives the band an extra dimension to the harmonies and the sound is much more interesting and varied now we are back to a five piece.”

Music starts 9.30pm.