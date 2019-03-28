Charity calls on churches in Fleetwood to remember seafarers on Sea Sunday

Maritime welfare charity Sailors’ Society is asking churches in Fleetwood to remember the world’s seafarers in a special service on July 14.

Congregations from around the world will take part in Sea Sunday services in aid of Sailors’ Society.

Each year, the Christian charity, which celebrated its 200th birthday in 2018, asks churchgoers to pray and give thanks for the world’s 1.6m seafarers.

Sandra Welch, Sailors’ Society’s deputy CEO, said: “Whether they know it or not, the people of Fleetwood rely upon seafarers.”

On average, Sailors' Society chaplains and ship visitors reach out to 1,000 seafarers and their families each day.

Sandra added, “More than 90 per cent of everything we own comes by sea – our clothes, phones, cars – even the bricks that make up our homes.

“All of these goods are brought into the country by seafarers who risk extreme loneliness, dangerous storms and even piracy.

“Holding a Sea Sunday service for Sailors’ Society is a fantastic way of recognising the amazing work seafarers do.”

The charity has created a variety of free resources for churches, to receive a pack please email jleslie@sailors-society.org.