Chance to take stock of talent forgood causes

A charity music festival returns to the Marine Hall on Sunday for the first time in seven years.

Fleetwoodstock was first launched as a showcase event for local musicians under one roof and a fund-raiser for good causes, but it ended in 2011.

Now it is back with 20 bands performing.

Headliners are AC/DC tribute act, AC/BC, and Fleetwood combo Misfires.

Also in the extensive line-up are General Waste, Old Rope and Hypnosis. Fleetwood band Monkberry will perform their last ever gig in tribute to their guitarist, Gary Ramsbottom, who died last year.

It starts at 1pm. Tickets cost £6. Call 01253 887693.

