Chance to take a look behind the scenes at Blackpool’s historic Winter Gardens

Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens is to throw open its doors once more to invite the public for a behind the scenes glimpse of life at the iconic venue.

Visitors will have access to areas normally closed off to paying punters, including dressing rooms and backstage

The Open Day takes place on Saturday, January 26, from 11am until 4pm.

Entertainment will come courtesy of the Winter Gardens’ much-loved Wurlitzer Organ playing live in the Opera House, along with resident pianist, Brant Nuttall playing in the Mazzei Café.

Throughout the venue displays and activities will be taking place, including displays of the original building plans and a chance to see one of the beautiful chandeliers from the Empress Ballroom up-close.

The Promenade Concert Orchestra will take centre stage in the Pavilion Theatre throughout the day while popular guitar duo Pineapple Jack take to the Gillow’s stage from 1pm – 3pm.

Throughout the day guests can explore every nook and cranny of the world-famous grade 2* listed building during this access all areas event, treading the Opera House boards and viewing rooms where stars and world leaders have gone before them.

The team at the Winter Gardens will be on hand throughout the venue to answer questions about the illustrious building’s 140-year history.

The events offers the opportunity for guests to view the 3,000 capacity Empress Ballroom, which has played host to countless party conferences and politicians.

They can also marvel at areas such as the stunning Spanish Hall suite and discover more about its restoration from the people charged with replacing the original glazed ceiling.

This year, the Winter Gardens is encouraging people with artefacts connected with the building to get involved on the Open Day.

From pictures to programmes, autographs or something else, the venue is encouraging people to get in touch to display their items.

If you have something and want to find out more email info@wintergardensblackpool.co.uk and a member of the team will get back to you to discuss further.

Kathy Smith, general manager said: “The Winter Gardens Open Day is a truly special day, that allows us to invite the public for a rare opportunity to explore the entire venue and see for themselves how truly extraordinary the venue is along with the work taking place to ensure it remains so for years to come.”

Last year’s open day welcomed thousands through the doors. A minimum donation of £1.40 is encouraged, with all money raised going towards the 140th fund and the continued restoration of the venue.