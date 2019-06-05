Cat Smith column: At last, work is to begin on the A585 improvement scheme - but don't get trapped in the congestion

In her weekly column, Cat Smith MP congratulates Flakefleet Primary on their success on BGT, and raises awareness of two important community events in the port

Hello everyone. First of all – didn’t Flakefleet do well! They dared to dream and so did we! It’s these experiences that can change the outlook and outcome of a child’s life. Congratulations to all the staff and parents who helped make the BGT performances possible. I’m sure its not the last the country will hear from this inspirational school.

I can hear you all groan as I highlight the start of ground investigation work on the A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement scheme. This work will help contractors to understand the ground conditions on land next to the A585. The investigations are required to assess the nature of any ‘archaeological resource’ below the ground. Highways England have instructed specialist contractors Oxford Archaeology to carry out this work alongside road construction company, Kier Highways.

The work will begin Monday, June 10 for around eight weeks, depending on factors including weather and what may or may not be uncovered. Site access and deliveries will be required at each area and will be managed with temporary traffic management – using either temporary lights or ‘stop’ and ‘go’ boards. Working hours will be from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

If you have any questions relating to this work, get in touch with A585WindyHarbourToSkippool@highwaysengland.co.uk or call Highways England on 0300 123 5000. You can find out more here: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-windy-harbour-to-skippool/

I’ve written to Highways England asking for assurances that contractors will go to all lengths to avoid the congestion caused by last week’s roadworks.

Later today there are two get-togethers that have been organised by the Healthier Fleetwood group. It’s Okay to Talk About Cancer will be hosted by the NHS, MacMillan Cancer Support and other partners working in and around Fleetwood. The afternoon will include presentations, demonstrations and advice covering healthy eating, sun safety, the importance of being active, practical support, advance care and much more. Residents will share their stories too … listening to others who have experienced what you or a loved one are going through can provide great comfort for your own journey. It’s a free event at the Marine Hall with no need to book. Just turn up from 12.45pm to sign-in.

This afternoon there’s also an event to provide information on the many opportunities Lancashire Adult Learning offers. These include courses in English and Maths, First Aid, IT, microwave cookery, mindfulness and much more. Attendees will be able to speak to the course leaders, have a go at taster sessions, make suggestions for future courses and sign up! The afternoon is free and there’s no need to book. Accompanied children are welcome. Emmanuel at the Mount, Mount Road, 4pm to 8.30pm.

Since 2010 we’ve lost more than 800 local police officers and 350 police staff. Along with seven other Lancashire MPs I’ve written to the Policing Minister highlighting the need for fairer funding for Lancashire. Our constabulary has been forced to slash its budget by £84m with a further £22m of cuts required by 2022.

The letter has been signed by Kate Hollern, MP for Blackburn, Gordon Marsden MP for Blackpool South, Julie Cooper MP for Burnley, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP for Chorley, Graham Jones MP for Hyndburn, Rosie Cooper MP for West Lancashire and Sir Mark Hendrick MP for Preston – and you can see a copy of it on my website www.catsmith.co.uk.