A blaze at a house in Thornton led to the occupant being taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Fleetwood and Bispham attended reports of the fire at a property on Dunlin Close, in the Pheasants Wood area, at 10.30pm last night.

When they arrived they found the fire was centred around a bedroom and they quickly extinguished it using a hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit.

The crews were in attendance approximately 45 minutes.