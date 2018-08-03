Cash appeal to bring quad bike accident teenager home hits £22,000

An appeal to help bring home a teenager who suffered life-changing injuries in a quad bike accident on a Greek holiday isle has reached more than £22,000.

Natasha Stevens, 17, was badly hurt while on holiday in Zante on July 3.

According to her sister Amy, Natasha – who had been celebrating getting her A-level results – was thrown from the quad bike she had been riding on.

The former Fleetwood High School pupil sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured skull.

After her insurance firm said it would not pay out to enable her to travel home, Natasha’s family started an online fund-raising page to bring her home and pay for continued health treatment – targeting £35,000.

More than £22,000 has now been raised - including £5,000 from Thornton-based firm AGC Chemical. One of its staff members was a close relative of Natasha.

To help the fund, visit: www.gofundme.com/get-our-natasha-back

Meanwhile, UK holidaymakers are being warned over the dangers of quad bikes and mopeds following a spate of serious injuries and fatalities. Travel trade organisation Abta is urging tourists to only ride quad bikes as part of an organised excursion and to consider alternative transport methods to mopeds such as hiring a car, taking a taxi or using local buses.

Quad bikes have become increasingly popular for UK visitors in places such as Greece, Cape Verde and Turkey, while hiring mopeds is common in Thailand and Vietnam.

UK travel firms reported 36 quad bike accidents and seven moped accidents to Abta in 2017, but the total number of incidents is believed to be much higher.

A spokeswoman said: “Many travel insurance policies won’t cover such activities.”