These were the blustery scenes as Storm Caroline buffeted the Fylde coast.

While Scotland and Northern Ireland took the brunt of her wrath with winds of up to 116mph, Fylde did not escape the gusts.

Waves lash Blackpool Promenade

Walkers on the Prom were drenched by fierce waves whipped up by the storm.

But that didn’t stop spaniel Indy (above) enjoying a ball game.

Caroline’s legacy is an arctic weekend with snow predicted throughout the UK.

