Car was left wrecked after this crash

This was the scene after a driver lost control of his vehicle on the M6 and crashed.

Remarkably, he received only minor injuries.

Smashed car after the accident on the M6 northbound

The accident happened at around 1.15pm today on the M6 northbound at junction 32 leading to the M55 for Broughton.

After losing control, the driver crashed into central reservation and shortly afterwards was reported driving without for due care.

The car was left parked up on a slip lane after the accident.

The motorway was fully open but tailbacks were expected on the northbound prior to junction 32.