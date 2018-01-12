Car rally is off but ‘will return’

One of the biggest winter spectacles in Fleetwood which would normally be staged in February has been shelved this year.

Organisers of the Legend Fires North West stages car rally have decided not to organise the event this time.

But they hope to return with a “bigger and better” version of the annual motor sport event, which usually includes coastal stages along the lower walks at Fleetwood and Norbreck, in time for 2019.

A statement read: “After careful consideration the organisers of the Legend Fires North West Stages have decided not to organise the event in February 2018.

“Instead efforts will be concentrated on the challenge of organising a bigger and better event in 2019 when we hope to make use of the new legislation which, subject to Local authority and MSA (Motor Sports Association) approval, allows competition on closed public roads.

“Further details will be announced in the summer of 2018.”

The Legend Fires North West Stage Rally is the largest multi-venue tarmac rally in the North of England and features competitive events for up tp 100 high performance cars, watched by large crowds.

It usually begins at the Norbreck before switching to Fleetwood seafront.