Car boot sale to boost funds for Fleetwood club

A car boot sale is taking place to raise money for a local taekwondo club.

The Mount Taekwondo Club, which is a voluntarily run group, is hosting the events at Fleetwood High School.

And the next one is this Sunday, August 5.

It’s £10 to have a stall at the indoor sale, which is big enough for two pasting tables. Stall holders will need to provide their own tables.

The sale starts at 9am until around 1.30pm and organisers require a £5 non-refundable deposit to secure a stall.

There will also be a tombola and refreshments to help boost funds.