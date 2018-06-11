Capsule to provide glimpse of our lives

Youngsters have provided residents of the future with a glimpse into how life is lived in 2018.

Pupils from Thornton Primary School gathered together some of their favourite things to be sealed in a time capsule and buried beneath a new housing development.

Pupils prepare to bury the timecapsule

Drawings, diaries, coils and school stationery are among the objects in the capsule now residing underground at the Grange Retirement Living development on Poacher’s Way, Thornton.

The children, aged seven to nine, joined developers McCarthy and Stone’s team to bury the capsule providing a snapshot of life today.

Gemma Brocklehurst, teacher of Zebra Class at the school, said: “The children all enjoyed gathering items to represent life in Thornton in 2018.

“It’s a truly exciting prospect for all of us that whoever discovers the time capsule and opens it years down the line will have such an insightful glimpse into the past.

Pupils prepare to bury the timecapsule

“Activities such as this not only leave an interesting legacy for future generations, they are also fun and educational for all those involved today.”

Fiona Brooks, for McCarthy and Stone, said: “We would like to thank the pupils and teachers at the School who put together this fantastic time capsule and came along to help us bury it.

“Thanks to their kind contribution we will keep an important part of local history alive. I’m sure its contents will be treasured by whoever come across it in the future.”