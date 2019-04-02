Wyre Business Awards 2019: Here’s how to enter your business

Applications for this year’s Wyre Business Awards will open on Monday.

Organised by Wyre Council, the event will be the sixth awards ceremony celebrating business success in the borough. The awards will be held once again at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood, and will take place on Thursday, December 5.

The council’s chief executive, Garry Payne, inset, said: “The council is committed to connecting, promoting and celebrating the business community in Wyre, by helping to raise the standards, quality and competition of our businesses and help to position Wyre as a place to prosper.

“The awards are a testament to the thriving businesses in Wyre. Every year we see more and more businesses take part. The different categories mean that organisations large and small can take part, as well as community groups and individuals.”

There are 22 categories. Go online to www.wyre.gov.uk/awards where, from Monday, nomination forms can be completed. Call 01253 887210 or email regeneration@wyre.gov.uk for a paper slip.

Finalists will be announced at the end of September.