Work starts on school’s £4m centre

Work has started on a £4 million sports centre at Rossall School in Fleetwood.

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held to mark the start of work on the state-of-the-art facility at the independent school.

Artist's impression of the new �4m sports centre at Rossall School

The centre (see artist’s impression, inset) will include a 50m sprint track, multiple indoor courts, a viewing gallery and a fitness suite and will be available for parties from outside the school to hire over school holidays.

There will also be parking and changing facilities

The project is being delivered by construction and infrastructure company B&E Boys Ltd and sports hall design and construction firm, Ball Hall.

At the ceremony they were joined by Rossall School head, Jeremy Quartermain, and members of the school council, including Chris Holt, chairman of the governors.

Mr Holt said: “This centre will greatly enhance the school’s current facilities for our students and will be a superb addition to the community.

“It would not have been possible without the all the hard work and determination of the school bursar, Mrs Emma Sanderson and our director of development, Henry Shepherd.”

The project is expected to be complete by the start of the 2019 academic year.

It coincides with the school’s 175th anniversary and comes at a time when work has started on a new performing arts centre to be completed in September.