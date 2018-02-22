University fees vow under fire from resort MP

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has blasted the Prime Minister for her “hollow” speech on post-18 education and funding.

Theresa May announced this week at Derby College a review into education for over 18s and spoke about how UK students had some of the highest fees to pay in the world.

But Labour MP Mr Marsden slammed the PM for not mentioning the fact her Tory government had tripled fees and scrapped maintenance grants while neglecting to look at funding sixth forms.

He said: “The irony of the Prime Minister speaking at a Further Education college while omitting any strategy for 16-18 year olds apparently eluded her.

“The Prime Minister talked about lifelong learning, but with no recognition of the havoc the Tories have created since they came to power in 2010.

“The Open University, part-time courses and lifelong learning across a swathe of universities have fallen victim to years of relentless Tory cuts.”

He said if the government does cut fees it could hit the poorest students even more: “A token reduction in fees, without matching the new funding Labour offers would take billions out of the sector while students would still face massive debts.”