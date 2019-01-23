Three Lancashire branches on Santander's list of bank closures

Three Lancashire branches of Santander have been named on a list of closures the bank is planning.

Branches of Santander in Burnley, Clitheroe and Fleetwood are listed for closure, although it appears that branches in Preston's Fishergate and Church Street in Blackpool are safe for now. Lancaster and Morecambe's branches are also safe for now as they were not on the list.

The branches in Briercliffe Road, Burnley, Castle Street, Clitheroe and Lord Street, Fleetwood were on the list of 140 branches released this morning.

The move is thought to affect around 1,200 jobs.

Santander's head of retail and business banking Susan Allen said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels. As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.

“We continue to believe that branches have a vital role to play and we will be refurbishing 100 of our branches over the next two years. We are confident that following these changes we will have the right branch network to serve our customers’ changing needs, and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future.”