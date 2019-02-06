Thornton homes appeal rejected over privacy fears

A developer has lost a planning appeal which was launched after an application to build 17 new homes in Thornton was rejected.

Baxter Homes intended to build the houses on land off Ormerod Street in Thornton, but planners at Wyre refused to grant permission.

Planning inspector Felicity Thompson conceded that the application did have its merits but, dismissing the appeal, noted that these were outweighed by the scheme’s detriments.

The inspector stated: “The main issues are the effects of the proposed development on the living conditions of the existing occupiers of the houses on Heys Street with regard to privacy.

“Another issue is the affects of the plans on future occupiers of the proposed houses with particular regard to privacy, outlook, noise and disturbance and the character and appearance of the area.”

She also noted that one key factor was the close proximity of some of the proposed houses to existing sports pitches, with concerns that residents would suffer excess noise. Although there were proposals to rectify this with 2.5m high acoustic fencing, this in itself would be detrimental to the new homes.

The inspector added: “It is evident from the planning officer’s report that there were concerns with the overall standard of the development and it was concluded that the benefits just outweigh the adverse effects of the development. The benefits being the provision of 17 affordable houses.

“However, the need to boost the supply of new houses should not be at the expense of well designed development which provides acceptable living conditions.”