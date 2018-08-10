Scores of jobs created at BT in Lancashire

BT is creating more than 1,000 permanent UK customer service job – including scores in Lancashire.

The customer advisor roles will be created across BT’s Consumer division in the UK and Ireland to fulfil its promise to provide the best and most personal support for customers.

BT Consumer says it will no longer use contract roles.

It has created these new permanent positions across a number of locations.

They include more than 140-plus jobs on offer in centres like Blackburn, Lancaster, and Accrington.

All customer advisors currently on contract roles at BT Consumer’s sites across the UK will be offered these new roles.

Marc Allera, Chie f Execuitve Officer of BT’s Consumer business, said: “We’re continuing to invest across the UK to give our customers the best connections, service, and experiences.

“These new roles will provide better job security, and will mean our people can focus on putting our customers first and offer the best help and support, whether on the phone or online.”