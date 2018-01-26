Rigby group in new media focus with Thirty 30 Media

The Rigby Organisation, owned by Wrea Green entrepreneur Simon Rigby, has appointed Thirty 30 Media as its media relations agency for the group and its affiliated companies.

Preston Guildhall

The appointment will see Thirty 30 Media handle all communications for the organisation.

It will roll out an integrated strategy encompassing corporate relations, event management, media relations, and design and print.

In addition, agency managing director David Jones will advise BIBAs’ Lancastrian of the Year and MBE holder Simon Rigby on a personal basis.

Mr Rigby said: “I am delighted to have David and the Thirty 30 Media team on board. I have known David for many years and he is a trusted confidant.

“Thirty 30 Media and David will be the first point of contact for the organisation’s media activity and will act with my authority for the entire group.”

David Jones, managing director of Thirty 30 Media said: “The Rigby Organisation is a fantastic collection of businesses and I am honoured that we are the agency of choice for such an outstanding organisation.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Simon for a long time and we look forward to working together to take the organisation to new heights through a number of powerful channels.”

Thirty 30 Media, established in 2011, represents clients in a range of sectors to develop brands across all media platforms.

For The Rigby Organisation,it will handle all media relations, manage client events, and handle the company’s wider communications strategy.

The Rigby Organisation owns and operates a number of local and national businesses in industries including green energy, property, restaurants, and childcare.

The organisation’s founder, Simon Rigby has more than 30 years’ experience in the energy industry and owns the Villa Group of restaurants. He has recently continued his commitment to local businesses by developing the Preston Guildhall and has created thousands of jobs in the area throughout his career.