Primrose Bank Care Home in Poulton wins Care Establishment of the Year at the NACC Awards 2018

Staff at Primrose Bank Care Home in Poulton are celebrating having won the Care Establishment of the Year Award at the NACC Awards 2018.

Nick Dutton, operations manager and Rachel Dutton, care manager along with head chef Tony Newton received the award on behalf of 45-bed Primrose Bank at a gala awards dinner held at the East Midlands Conference Centre, Nottingham.

The National Association of Care Catering’s prestigious awards recognise and celebrate the innovation, achievements and dedication of teams and individuals that make an exceptional contribution in the field of care catering.

Nick Dutton said: “It’s great to be recognised with this award by the NACC, especially as we celebrate our thirtieth year.

The real congratulations have to go to the residents and care staff at Primrose Bank who have engaged with the catering team to create a really positive environment about food and nutrition in the home.

They continually challenge us to create exciting new menus, source produce from as near as possible to our doorstep and most importantly share meals together like one big family.”