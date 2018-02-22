Power cut affects North Shore properties

Power has been cut to properties in North Shore following a fault, says Electricity North West.

The electricity company says that the fault at a substation was discovered at around 3.30am on Thursday February 22.

Around 32 homes in Pleasant Street, Braithwaite Street, Egerton Road and Ashburton Road have all been left without power.

A spokesman for the company said: "We would like to apologise for the inconvenience. We have a team of engineers working to get the power back on as soon as possible.

"We hope power will be re-established by 2pm."