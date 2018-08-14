Plans submitted to build 56-bed home

Outline plans to build a four-storey, 56-bedroom nursing home in Cleveleys have been lodged with Wyre planners.

The scheme, planned for 29-31 Coronation Road close to the junction with the promenade, has been lodged by Mr Raj Shah of the Movern Centre in Harrow.

If approved it would bring the prospect of new jobs for the area.

But five neighbours of the proposed establishment have lodged objections, while one supporter has written to the council in favour of the application.

Objectors say the home would dwarf the neighbouring two storey properties, leading to loss of privacy and loss of light,

They also fear the earmarked provision of six parking spaces would not be enough, with the possibility of parking problems on the street.

A potential drainage problem was also raised by one of those opposing the scheme.

One objector stated: “Staff and visitors alone would surely need more (spaces) and Coronation Road is very busy during daytime with restricted parking.”

Another commented: “A lower construction would not be so intrusive and therefore not so objectionable.”

But the supporter of the project stated: “This would really tidy up that part of Coronation Road.

“The height is immaterial due top the surrounding new build and existing high properties.

“This will be an asset for the more elderly residents of Cleveleys being able to still reside in this town.”

The would-be operators of the home also run a similar establishment on the promenade close to the site.

The site is currently occupied by two houses currently up for lease, but these would be demolished to make way for the nursing home, which would straddle both plots of land.

Wyre Council is currently considering the application.