Next phase of work at Mount submitted

Proposals for one of the most iconic landmarks in Fleetwood to undergo the latest stage of a £3m-plus ambitious revamp are moving forward.

Wyre Council has forwarded the second phase of the plans for the Mount Pavilion and grounds to the authority’s planning department for consideration.

Doreen Lofthouse

The first phase of work on the railings and the seafront side of the grounds has already been completed, thanks to a generous £1m donation from Fisherman’s Friends boss, Doreen Lofthouse (inset) and £142,000 from the Heritage and Big Lottery Funds (HLF).

Now further work on the pavilion itself, with a £2.4m bid to the HLF under consideration, has gone before planners.

It includes landscape works, alterations to external appearance of the lodge building and the excavation of the basement level with new access steps and path and internal alterations; alterations to the external appearance of the Pavilion including new balustrades.

A Wyre spokesman said: “It has now gone to planners.”