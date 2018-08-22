New Cleveleys market set for next week - not today

A new street market in Cleveleys originally earmarked to open today will now open next Wednesday.

Wyre Council says it will open on Wednesday August 29.

Official council documents said it was due to start on Wednesday August 22, confirmed by Wyre’s Resources portfolio holder Alan Vincent.

But residents and visitors arrived to find no market at the site on Victoria Road West.

The Gazette has asked Wyre Council for an explanation over the incorrect date.

It will be held on the Plaza, at the top end of Victoria Road West, from 8am until 4pm, and will run on a trial basis for 14 weeks.