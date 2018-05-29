Meeting held over plans for new McDonald’s in Cleveleys

Fast food giant McDonald’s met residents to discuss plans to open a new drive-through restaurant at Morrison’s in Cleveleys.

The global company had staff on hand to talk about the plans at the YMCA Fitness Centre in Victoria Road, Thornton, on Thursday.

MP Paul Maynard said he was ‘pleased’, adding: “I have made it clear to McDonald’s the need to consult with the community.”

Some residents in the town have voiced their opposition to the plans, saying the new eatery would increase traffic problems at the nearby Amounderness Way roundabout, and cause light and noise pollution. An online petition against the bid was launched, while those against the idea vowed to write to the council. Hundreds of comments have been lodged with the authority’s planning department.

McDonald’s said the restaurant would employ 35 full-time and 30 part-time staff, documents showed, with planned opening hours of 6am until 11pm.

“With the exception of the management team, almost all of these will be recruited from the local community,” papers added.

“Jobs and investment locally would make a positive contribution to the social and economic value of the area.”