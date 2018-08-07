Lancashire woman wins vouchers for Wrea Green venue The Villa

A Lancashire woman has won £100 worth of vouchers to be spent at popular Wrea Green venue The Villa.

Intalinks, the social media agency, promoted and managed the competition.

Jennifer Smith entered the competition mentioning that she got married at The Villa five years ago and would love to return.

The competition reached over 25,000 views and was drawn Live on Facebook using a random number generator.

Following on from The Villa’s recent success at The Lancashire Tourism Awards – where it won the Best Small Hotel Award for Lancashire and Best Wedding Venue award – The Villa Country House Hotel has now been awarded its official 4-star Hotel rating from the AA along.

It has also ben given 1 Rosette by the AA Restaurant Guide for Culinary Excellence.