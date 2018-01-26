Lancashire marketing chief set for new role in university

The head of the organisation charged with putting Lancashire in the shop window for visitors and businesses is moving on.

Ruth Connor, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire is to leave the organisation in February to take on the new role of executive director of strategic marketing for the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Ruth was appointed the first chief executive of Marketing Lancashire in 2012 and over the past five years has led the organisation in its role to raise the profile of ‘brand Lancashire’, driving

interest and enquiries for business growth and achieving the recognition and endorsement that the county deserves.

Marketing Lancashire said in a statement that during this time a strong working relationship with both Lancashire County Council and the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership had enabled Ruth and the team to market Lancashire more ambitiously through a range of high profile events, communications activity and media coverage showcasing Lancashire’s strengths across key sectors, while at the same time highlighting opportunities for future development and regeneration.

These activities included Lancashire’s first ever attendance at the huge property and business events MIPIM UK and MIPIM Cannes, the development and launch of the Lancashire Economic Narrative and #WeAreLancashire campaign.

The organisation under Ruth also was involved in the Lancashire Advanced Manufacturing and Energy Cluster Enterprise Zones’ positioning, Lancashire’s largest ever presence at the Paris Air Show and driving tourism numbers to a record 67 million visitors with an additional 7 million visitors, £1 billion of spend and 5000 additional jobs delivered in the last 5 years.

Ruth Connor said “I have been very privileged to work with so many exceptional businesses and business leaders over the last 5 years and am pleased to be able to continue to work within the business community in Lancashire with my new role at UCLan.”

UCLan Deputy Vice-Chancellor Liz Bromley said: “I’m looking forward to Ruth joining the team particularly in such exciting and transformational times for the University. UCLan has a strong heritage and an ambitious agenda for the future and Ruth’s role helps support the University’s strategic priorities and continued global success.”

The board of Marketing Lancashire, led by the Chair Tony Attard OBE, has begun the process to recruit a new chief executive.

He said: “Under Ruth’s leadership Marketing Lancashire is now widely recognised as the county’s lead organisation for the promotion of Lancashire regionally, nationally and internationally.

“In her time as Chief Executive Ruth has implemented momentous change, developed a strong and effective team and improved performance through her “can-do” attitude and natural ability to forge strong relationships.

"I am very pleased that we are not totally losing the connection with Ruth as she takes up a key strategic role with one of our significant partners, and we wish her every success at UCLan.

“As a board we are grateful to Ruth for her dedication and commitment to Lancashire and we look forward to building on Ruth’s excellent work with her successor and the talented team at

Marketing Lancashire.”