Hopes Cleveleys Street market could boost other traders

A new market launches in Cleveleys today in the hope it will boost the fortunes of other traders.

Wyre Council has agreed to a 14-week trial for a weekly street market.

It will operate on the pavement of the town centre, on Victoria Road West, from 8am until 4pm and there will be a maximum of 12 stalls.

It will run every Wednesday for 14 weeks until November 28

A report said: “The council has received lots of positive feedback and wishes to trial the weekly market to run every Wednesday starting for 14 weeks. The main objective is to increase footfall and stimulate trade in the town centre.

“Following consultation with local businesses in Cleveleys, it is felt that the operation of a street market will help with the continuity of trade and increase visitor numbers to its high street.”

Wyre has agreed to the market operating on Wednesdays only, to avoid a clash with nearby Fleetwood, which the council also oversees and which does not operate on that day.

The council is charging £26 per stall and says that full occupancy for the 14 week period would result in additional income for the authority of £4,368. Traders in Cleveleys have largely welcomed the market, although concern has been expressed that some stalls may duplicate what is already being sold in existing town centre shops.

Coun Michael Vincent, Wyre’s planning and economic boss, said: “We will probably know well before the end of November if it is proving a success.

“If numbers start to drop off then we probably wouldn’t consider running it over winter after the 14 week trial, but if the demand is still there, we would look to keep it going.”

Wyre has several existing markets, overseen by the borough council, at Poulton, Garstang, Great Eccleston and Fleetwood.