GMB members to take industrial action at AB-InBev’s Samlesbury Brewery

Members of the GMB union at AB-InBev’s Samlesbury Brewery are set to take industrial action in solidarity with a sacked colleague.

GMB members will take industrial action at the Budweiser brewery after a worker was reportedly sacked for raising health and safety concerns.

Members will commence a continuous overtime ban on August 13 as part of the fight to have their colleague reinstated.

Paul Morley, who was the site’s senior health and safety rep, was dismissed on June 13 for ‘refusing a reasonable management request’.

Mr Morley had raised concerns over a management initiative to speed up the brewing process.

He said management had not conducted a proper assessment into fatigue caused by the new process.

An AB InBev spokesman said: “As a responsible brewer and business, health and safety is our number one priority.

“While we can’t go into detail on individual or ongoing employee cases, we want to emphasise that we did not dismiss the employee in question for raising health and safety concerns and would never dismiss any employee for such a reason.”