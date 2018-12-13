Fylde coast stage experts create performance studio for pupils

Poulton-based rigging and lighting specialist KRS has been working with Rossall School to put in a high performance lighting and sound system for a new performing arts studio.

Working with the independent school, KRS has installed industry standard energy efficient Lighting and Sound equipment giving the students an opportunity to learn while using the best equipment available on the market.

The new 32 channel Behringer digital console has the ability to create sound scenes.

Similar set-ups are used in the West End and the school says the Avolites Quartz desk and associated lights will fulfil the wishes of any budding young lighting designer.

Sven Knight, managing director of KRS said:“It’s been an incredible opportunity to be able to support the project at Rossall School.

“We have worked closely with the team to source the right equipment that will enhance the new building and provide a platform for students to be able to learn and develop their skills set.”

As a result of KRS’s continuing relationship with supplier Avolites, they will be offering professional on-site training for students who are keen to develop their lighting skills further.

Headmaster of Rossall School, Jeremy Quartermain said: “The Performing Arts building is an integral part of our ambitious development plan.

“It is a truly outstanding facility which will support the artistic and creative development of future generations of pupils at Rossall.”

Housed in what was once the junior gymnasium, the new studios features a professional standard theatre with acoustic lining and sprung floor that can be used for both dance and drama.

The main control room accommodates lighting and sound decks that operate the equipment in the theatre.

KRS has built up a reputation as one of the UK’s leading show rigging companies.

From Justin Timberlake to Jay-z, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, they have been operating for more than 20 years within the live entertainment industry.