Funland closes early for winter season after flood hits three floors

One of the biggest amusement arcades in Blackpool has closed its doors early ahead of the winter season after flooding hit three floors.

Fire crews from Blackpool were called out on Thursday December 20 at 5.30am after reports of flooding at the popular Promenade arcade.

Fundland on the Promenade, Blackpool.

Funland has now confirmed it will remain closed ahead of the winter season.

Management confirmed that repairs will be made to the arcade's ceilings and carpets, which suffered significant water damage.

The arcade will reopen for the spring season on Monday April 15, ahead of the Easter holidays.

Management at the Golden Mile attraction had said they initially hoped to reopen before Christmas.

But a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it could take longer for the boardwalk arcade to recover from the flood.

A spokesman said: "The flooding was internal, over three floors, and was caused by heavy, persistent rainfall overnight.

"Crews were able to access the roof and use rods to unblock drains and remove excess water.

"Management said they hope to have the building back open in a few days, but I expect it will take longer.

"There is no structural damage but the internal flooding is over three floors and will take some time to subside and dry."



