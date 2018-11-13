Former NatWest Bank could open as new ‘high end’ pub in Poulton

A new “high end” pub looks set to open in Poulton after clearing the last major hurdle.

The Stocks and Shillings, in Market Place, had already been approved by Wyre’s licensing committee back in June but needed to go before planners.

Councillors have now approved an application to convert it from a bank to a licensed premises.

An opening date for the pub, in the former NatWest Bank premises opposite the famous old stocks, has yet to be confirmed.

In its application to the council, Inns and Leisure Ltd said the establishment will bring four full-time and 16 part-time jobs, with opening hours set at 10am until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10am until 12.30am from Sunday to Thursday.

Stocks and Shillings is described as a ‘high end’ establishment with sofas, a mezzanine floor, and alternative food such as tapas”.

Poulton Historical Society opposed the plans, arguing there were already too many bars and restaurants in the town.

But planners gave the pub it the green light, subject to conditions including ensuring all deliveries are at the rear of the premises, and that the external roof terrace should only operate between 10am and 8pm each day.