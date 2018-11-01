Five new stores and 30 new jobs announced at Fleetwood retail park

A Fylde coast retail park has announced it is to open five new stores before Christmas – and bring 30 new jobs.

Affinity Lancashire, previously known as Freeport Fleetwood, confirmed brand names Clarks, Leading Labels, Ministry and Calendar Club will open at the site.

New stores are to open at Affinity in Fleetwood

There will also be a new pop-up toy shop.

Earlier this year a number of shops on the site, including the Marks and Spencer branch, closed down and there were fears that others would follow.

But the new arrivals have been hailed by the company, which took over the site – and changed its name – earlier this year.

Amanda Daniels (inset), centre manager at the site, said: “We are delighted that the shopping centre continues to go from strength to strength. The addition of these new stores shows we are growing and providing more great brands for our customers.

“We can’t wait for all the stores to open offering our shoppers even more great value for Christmas.”

British footwear brand, Clarks will open in December offering its usual selection of high quality women’s, men’s, and children’s shoes.

Multi-branded UK retailer, Leading Labels, will open in November with a selection of well-known men’s and women’s designer brands including; Weird Fish, Farah and Wrangler.

Also from November, Ministry will open at the site and offer the latest designer menswear.

Calendar Club, which previously had a store on site, will once again return to the centre, offering a wide range of popular and practical gifts and pop-up

Christmas store Toy Factory will open to the public on November 1, in time for Christmas.

The announcements follow a recently opened café, @Katie’s, and the upsized Beauty Outlet, bringing the total new stores in 2018 to seven.