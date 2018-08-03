Extra Northern transport investment calls

More than 80 Northern MPs and peers have written to the Chancellor urging huge investment in Northern transport to deliver vital jobs, investment and growth.

It recommends Government commits £100bn of transport spending to the North by 2050 for major road and rail projects.

They have also called for the Northern Powerhouse Rail programme to be brought forward to 2032.

Henri Murisin of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership told Sky News: “It’s not about taking money from the South and sending it North; there is a degree of that until we rebalance the country, but also the North is to take more responsibility to generate its own income to pay for its own infrastructure where it’s possible”.

The demand comes amid growing dismay at the recent rail disruption in Lancashire and the North West caused by the timetable changes and electrification work running late.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has backed calls for Transport for the North for the region to have power over its own destiny.