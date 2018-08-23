Council ‘sorry’ over market date mistake

An apology has been issued by Wyre Council after a mix-up led people to believe a new street market was being launched in Cleveleys yesterday.

In fact, the market is being launched next week instead, on Wednesday August 29.

There was great excitement this week over the new amenity, featuring a maximum of 12 stalls and operating on a 14 week trial basis until early December.

But when some shoppers turned up, there was no market to be seen.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “We’re deeply sorry.

“We had planned to begin the trial market on August 22, but due to legal reasons, this was not possible.

“The decision was taken to move the start date to August 29 but we failed to make this announcement.

“We apologise for this mistake but look forward to the market starting next week.”

It was also originally intended to stage the market on the pavement of the town centre, on Victoria Road West, but for reasons of space it will now be located on The Plaza, an area of land close to the sea wall at the top end of the high street.

The market will run from 8am until 4pm each week.

Coun Michael Vincent (inset), Wyre’s planning and economic boss, said: “If numbers start to drop off then we probably wouldn’t consider running it over winter after the 14 week trial, but if the demand is still there, we would look to keep it going.”

Wyre has agreed to the market operating on Wednesdays only, to avoid a clash with nearby Fleetwood, which the council also oversees and which does not operate on that day.

The council is charging £26 per stall and says that full occupancy for the 14 week period would result in additional income for the authority of £4,368.

Traders in Cleveleys have largely welcomed the market as a draw for visitors.