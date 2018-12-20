Blackpool's Funland arcade closed after flood hits three floors

One of the biggest amusement arcades in Blackpool could be shut until the new year after heavy rains caused flooding over three floors.



Fire crews from Blackpool were called out today at 5.30am (Thursday December 20) after reports of flooding at the popular Promenade arcade.

Funland arcade on the Promenade, Blackpool.

According to fire crew manager Moreton, management at the Golden Mile attraction said it intended to reopen in a 'few days'.

But after fire crews spent 90 minutes at the site this morning, crew manager Moreton said he expected it will take longer for the boardwalk arcade to recover from the flood.

He said: "The flooding was internal, over three floors, and was caused by heavy, persistent rainfall overnight.

"We were able to access the roof and use rods to unblock drains and remove excess water.

"Management said they hope to have the building back open in a few days, but I expect it will take longer.

"There is no structural damage but the internal flooding is over three floors and will take time to subside and dry."

Funland has been approached for comment.