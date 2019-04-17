BBC Apprentice entrepreneur Camilla Ainsworth to be key speaker at ‘Women Mean Business’ lunch event

A BBC Apprentice entrepreneur is set to be the key speaker at an event for women in business.

Camilla Ainsworth, star of BBC One's 'The Apprentice', will be at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce ‘Women Mean Business’ lunch event.

As a young successful businesswoman and a supporter of business start-ups, Camilla will share her story, talk about the creation of her company – M+LKPlus and her time on the hit BBC series.

Camilla said: “I am so looking forward to this event. I can’t wait to fly the flag for female entrepreneurs in Lancashire and to network with other women in business. These professional women’s events are exactly what Lancashire needs, and I am glad to be a part of this one.”

The event which celebrates and empowers women in business will be held at the Preston Marriott hotel, and will be sponsored by Lancashire based company Learn Live. Joining Camilla at the event starting at noon to 3pm on May 17, is the CEO of Marketing Lancashire, Rachel McQueen.

Tickets from www.lancschamber.co.uk/event/women-mean-business-2/