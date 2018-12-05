48-bed care home vision faces D-day

Outline plans to build a four-storey, 48-bedroom nursing home in Cleveleys are due to go before Wyre planners today.

The scheme, planned for 29-31 Coronation Road close to the junction with the promenade, is opposed by a number of nearby residents who have raised concerns about the scale of the proposed building and parking issues.

But planning officers are recommending the scheme for approval, subject to 16 conditions.

The plans, lodged by Mr Raj Shah of the Movern Centre in Harrow which also runs a neighbouring care home on the promenade, would bring new jobs if approved.

The proposed building is to be constructed over three and four storeys with a stepped flat roof.

Seven neighbours have lodged objections, while three supporters have written in to the council.

Objectors say the home would dwarf neighbouring two-storey properties, leading to loss of privacy and light,

One objector stated: “Staff and visitors alone would surely need more (spaces) and Coronation Road is very busy during daytime with restricted parking.”

But a supporter said: “This would really tidy up that part of Coronation Road.”

Highways authority Lancashire County Council noted: “No objections and we consider it will not have significant impact on highway safety.”

Conditions include a construction management plan to limit disruption.