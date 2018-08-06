1.1m listeners a week for Smooth Radio North West

Smooth Radio North West now reaches 1.158 Million adult listeners per week and the station continues its position as the No.1 outright commercial radio station in the North West.

The Manchester-based station is now the most popular and most listened to commercial radio station outside of London.

Smooth Radio North West reaches 328,000 adult listeners each week in Lancashire, making it the No.1 commercial radio station with one in four adults in Lancashire now tuning in to the station each week.

Alison Forshaw, regional managing director, Smooth Radio North West said: “Smooth Radio North West has now been the region’s outright number one commercial station for reach, hours and market share for over 10 years.

“It’s a phenomenal achievement and a testament to a lot of hard work from a dedicated team who continue to build on this success.”