Bubble Rush returns for Brian House

The Trinity Hospice Bubble Rush returns to Blackpool next month with flurries of colourful bubbles.

READ MORE: Entry open for 2018 Bubble Rush run



Participants can run, jog or walk through four bubble stations on Lawsons Showground on April 14 in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice.

The family-friendly fun-run took place for the first time in April last year, and attracted more than 2,000 local people.

The event raised more than £5,000.

The Bubble Rush course is a 2.5km loop, to be completed twice, around Lawson’s Showground.

Each person who signs up for the Bubble Rush run will be given a white T-shirt before the event that will be dyed all the colours of the rainbow by the end.

Entry costs £14 for adults and £12 for under-16s. Tickets for families of two adults and two under-16s, or one adult and three under-16s cost £44.

Sign up online at www.trinityhospice.co.uk/events/2018-bubble-rush.