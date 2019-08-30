Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions are coming to Blackpool's Grand Hotel in September

ITV's hit talent show is headed to Blackpool in September to hold auditions at The Grand Hotel.

This year, the BGT team are coming to Blackpool, so searching for talents that can impress and entertain millions.

Britain's Got Talent is gearing up for another round of auditions.

Auditions will be taking place on 15th September at The Grand Hotel between 10am and 4pm. All potential hopefuls need to do is turn up and audition.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2020.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent.

Colin Thackery, 89, the most recent winner of BGT.

Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animal stars.

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2019 was another fantastic series showcasing the best talent and variety from all over the UK.

"Colin Thackery triumphed, becoming the oldest ever winner of BGT proving the point - whatever age you are, or what talent you have – anything is possible.

"Whether you’re an acrobat, comedian, a dancer or even a puppet - we can’t wait to see what talent the public will bring in 2020.

"Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

"So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you!”

Series 13 winner Colin Thackery said: “Since winning Britain’s Got Talent my life has been turned upside down!

"I have signed a record deal, recorded an album and am in the process of writing a book!

"I have met so many wonderful people since auditioning, received so many kind messages and have lost count how many times people have taken my photograph!

"Signing up to BGT was one of, if not, the best decision I ever made!”

Anyone interested can find more information here.